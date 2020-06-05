COVID-19 death at The Heights of Summerlin adds to total that was already Nevada’s highest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of residents who have died at The Heights of Summerlin increased by one in state reports released on Thursday.

COVID-19 has now claimed 28 residents at this facility, which provides skilled nursing and rehabilitation care. A total of 146 positive tests have been reported — 84 residents and 62 staff members.

The Heights has the biggest COVID-19 problem of any state-regulated facility, as reported by the Department of Health and Human Services. Other facilities often get headlines, including El Jen Healthcare and Rehabilitation, where three new deaths were reported in today’s DHHS dashboard update.

The Heights has been at the top of the list of Nevada’s worst sites since May 20, when 16 new deaths were reported. At the time, 133 people had already tested positive, but only eight residents had died.

The 8NewsNow I-Team reported that The Heights is under investigation by Nevada Health and Human Services, and has a record of deficiencies.

Beyond the daily reports from DHHS, little is known about The Heights has reacted to COVID-19. Even the website for The Heights makes no mention of COVID-19. Administrator Andrew Reese provided a statement after that report aired.

Statistics on the DHHS dashboard indicate that 54.5% of the residents at The Heights and 31% of the staff have been infected.

We asked officials at The Heights to comment on how patient care has been impacted as staff have been hit by COVID-19. Reeses’s reply, in part, is below:

At Heights of Summerlin, we have had 81 patients and 65 staff members test positive for the virus. We have been proactive and believe in the importance of testing all patients and staff to identify potential areas of spread. As a result, we found that 10 of those patients and one staff were asymptomatic but positive. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time, especially the families of the three patients that passed away at our facility. We are not privy to deaths that may have occurred at the hospital.

At this time, all of our current patients and staff members have recovered from COVID-19 to our knowledge. Please note that at no time during the outbreak have we had any staffing issues as census was also impacted. Andrew Reese, Administrator at The Heights of Summerlin

Numbers surrounding what has happened at The Heights haven’t always matched how the state tracks cases. For example, deaths that happened after patients were taken to hospitals were not immediately associated with their residency at The Heights.

Reese also stated:

Heights of Summerlin is a larger than average facility with 190 beds and has more than 300 employees, leading to more traffic in and out of the facility on a daily basis. There is also a significant number of COVID cases in community of Clark County. Adding to that, we had a significant volume of hospital admissions coming from local hospitals. And, a high volume of patients still leaving the facility for life saving treatment, like dialysis. Andrew Reese, Administrator of The Heights of Summerlin

In the meantime, new reports continue to trickle out daily in the DHHS reports:

On Tuesday, the state reported the death of an employee at Transitional Care of Las Vegas , at 5650 S. Rainbow Blvd. Also, a resident at College Park Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas died.

, at 5650 S. Rainbow Blvd. Also, a resident at in Las Vegas died. On Wednesday, a death was reported at Life N Love , which operates in Clark County.

, which operates in Clark County. New cases continue to come up. Friday’s report set the total for all state-regulated facilities at 1,289. The total was just over 1,000 on May 20. Positive tests among staff members reported Thursday: 14 residents and 11 staff members. And on Friday, new staff cases outnumbered resident cases: 9 residents and 10 staff members.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports COVID-19 cases and deaths on a dashboard. See the full interactive report below, and use the pop-up menu to view individual facilities.