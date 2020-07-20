COVID-19 compliance up to 94%; Boulder City restaurant fined

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ongoing violations of COVID-19 health and safety requirements have resulted in fines for two Nevada businesses.

The Dillinger, a Boulder City restaurant, was fined $4,858 today by the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations “as a result of “a referral received from local authorities that observed ongoing noncompliance.”

That follows Friday’s citation for O’Reilly Auto Parts in Dayton, which carried a fine of $8,675. That business was warned that it will be shut down if the next check indicates noncompliance, according to a news release.

The two examples are a reminder that Nevada OSHA officials have the power levy fines to ensure compliance, and fines can go as high as $134,000.

Recent checks put business compliance in the state at 94%, up from 84% at the time of the agency’s first report. Nine businesses have been issued citations.

Follow up visits this week will focus on pools, gyms and other establishments where compliance rates are low, or where people are engaging in activities with higher risk of transmission in the absence of appropriate measures to mitigate that risk, the DIR release said.

DIR officials have visited 2,638 business establishments in northern and southern Nevada since requirements went into effect. The compliance rate for all business sectors statewide at time of initial observation is currently 84 percent, with an 87 percent compliance rate in northern Nevada, and 82 percent in the south.

On July 16 and 17, Division officials conducted 358 initial observations. Findings of those observations include:

Overall compliance rate: 94% statewide, 94% in Northern Nevada and 94% in Southern Nevada

Convenience stores, 122 observations: 91% compliance

General retail, 59 observations: 93% compliance

Restaurants, 55 observations: 98% compliance

Clothing stores, 53 observations: 96% compliance

Grocery stores, 12 observations: 100% compliance

Information about general and industry-specific guidance can be found on the Nevada Health Response website, https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/ and the Division of Industrial Relations website, http://dir.nv.gov/.

The Division’s Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) also offers free consultations to businesses to help them understand and implement the requirements. Call 1-877-4SAFENV.

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.