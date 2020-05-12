COVID-19 cases spike at nursing homes; deaths reported where cases had grown previously

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nursing homes and other state-regulated health facilities continue to see spikes in COVID-19 cases even with rules that bar visitors.

Despite little contact with the outside world since facilities were locked down in March, the virus is still circulating and taking its toll, reports from Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services show.

One of the hardest-hit, The Heights of Summerlin, is a nursing care facility not far from West Charleston Boulevard at the 215 Beltway. Since last week, one new death was reported at The Heights, which has had a total of six death. The positive tests at The Heights have leveled off but stand at 72 residents and 51 staff members.

Similarly, the new cases reported at Horizon Health and Rehabilitation, but one resident has died since last week. Horizon’s problems were among the first to come to light in Las Vegas when the state began reporting case counts and deaths at state-regulated facilities. Totals there: seven resident deaths, 38 resident positive tests and 37 staff positives. Horizon is at 660 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. Next door at Horizon Specialty Hospital Las Vegas, another resident death and two more resident positives are on record.

Residents at these nursing homes and rehabilitation hospitals are among the state’s most vulnerable to COVID-19. The Las Vegas valley and the Reno area each have several sites on the report with alarming numbers. The 10 facilities with the highest number of positive tests:

123 — The Heights of Summerlin (Clark County) 72 residents, 51 staff, 6 total deaths

84 — Lakeside Health & Wellness (Washoe County) 62 residents, 22 staff, 21 total deaths

80 — Silver Hills (Clark County) 48 residents, 32 staff, 5 total deaths

75 — Horizon Health and Rehabilitation (Clark County) 38 residents, 37 staff, 7 total deaths

69 — Willow Springs (Washoe County) 40 residents, 29 staff, 1 total death

60 — Premier Health and Rehab (Clark County) 32 residents, 28 staff, 3 total deaths

38 — El Jen Healthcare and Rehabilitation (Clark County) 28 residents, 10 staff, no deaths

34 — Life Care Center of South Las Vegas (Clark County) 10 residents, 24 staff, 1 total death

25 — College Park Rehabilitation Center (Clark County) 13 residents, 12 staff, 1 total death

24 — Life Care Center of Las Vegas (Clark County) 18 residents, 6 staff, 1 total death

The full interactive report is below. Use the pop-up menu to select the facility you want to see.

And outbreaks are still happening at other facilities, where cases are nowhere near as high — but they are rising faster.

At El Jen Healthcare and Rehabilitation, a skilled nursing facility near Rancho Drive and Jones Boulevard, 10 residents and five staff members have popped up since last week. Totals for El Jen: 28 residents and 10 staff members have tested positive, but no deaths have been reported.

At the southeast corner of South Torrey Pines and West Oakey Boulevard, another facility is seeing its case count grow quickly. Torrey Pines Rehabilitation Hospital has reported eight new cases — seven residents — since last week. The number of positive tests went from three to 11 in just a few days.