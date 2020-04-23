Expert says 2-week decline in COVID-19 cases is key to reopening Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reopening Nevada is looking like it may be a slow process after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced what will be required.

After Sisolak’s announcement, the Gaming Control Board released their plan for casinos, as well.

Everyone wants to know when the state and Las Vegas will be open for business, but right now, all the experts are paying close attention to the daily number of cases.

The gaming control board explained 18 procedures casinos will need to perform, from financial and tax requirements to permit information.

Casino operators will have to submit their plan seven days before opening. When they can do all that depends on when nonessential businesses can open.

We must see a two-week decline in cases to begin the first phase of reopening.

One of the epidemiologists on the state’s COVID-19 task force said this is a crucial part in getting the state back up and operating.

“I think we absolutely have to wait until the right time to open things up,” said epidemiologist Brian Labus. “We need to make sure everything is heading in the right direction. If we stop things all of a sudden and disease flares up, it may overwhelm our hospitals and our lab testing capacity. That is something we cannot have.”

The next few phases will consist of making sure hospitals have enough space and that the most vulnerable are protected.

Schools will also stay closed for the rest of the academic year, and students will continue distance learning.