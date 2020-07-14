COVID-19 cases increase, but hospital capacity in good shape, SNHD says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although cases are rising in the state, the Southern Nevada Health District says hospital capacity is in “good” shape. That was the update SNHD gave Monday morning from the advisory board.

As of July 9, there have been under 300,000 tests for COVID-19 performed in southern Nevada. Most of those were conducted by University Medical Center and other labs.

The upwards trend in confirmed cases has been happening over the last few weeks. There are over 23,000 confirmed cases in our region.

Along with people contracting the virus, an increase in testing is also driving numbers up.

During a virtual presentation, Dr. Michael Johnson said many people are not following guidelines to socially distance or wear a mask. He also gave a list of recent events that are also contributing the increase in cases.

“Other factors that have accounted for this increase in phases include the reopening of many businesses going back to June 4,” Dr. Johnson said. “A lot of mass gatherings and protests of course around George Floyd’s death and other events we have some big weekend event. Memorial Day weekend a week or two ago fourth of July weekend.”

Although numbers are tracked daily, there is about a two-week lag on data. Another important indicator is hospitalizations as well as hospital capacity. It was described as still being in “good” shape.

It is reported that 74% of hospital beds in southern Nevada are being used. ICU beds are 85% occupied. Ventilators are 40% in use.

8 News NOW also learned that hospitals in Nevada have been receiving patients from Arizona as overflow from their hospitals.

Those numbers are included in the state’s case counts.