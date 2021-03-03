COVID-19 cases in Nevada prisons near 5,500, with 56 total deaths

Nearly 5,500 positive tests for COVID-19 have come from inmates and employees at the Nevada Department of Corrections, according to the Department of Health and Human Services dashboard that tracks COVID-19 cases at state-regulated facilities.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One Nevada prison has reported more than 1,000 positive tests for COVID-19 as the virus surged in mid-November through mid-January.

Statistics available through March 2 show that Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) facilities have reported 5,455 cases and 56 deaths.

Of those cases, nearly 1,000 involved NDOC employees. Three NDOC employees died.

Statewide, 38.6% of all inmates tested positive for COVID-19, and 34.5% of employees tested positive.

As with the cases in the general population, COVID-19 levels have fallen since January.

The biggest case counts came from two Northern Nevada prisons.

The Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City had 930 inmates and 136 employees test positive — a total of 1,066. And 29 inmates died as the virus raced through the prison population. At Lovelock Correctional Center in Pershing County, 766 inmates got COVID-19, and 101 employees tested positive — a total of 867. NDOC reports 17 inmates died at Lovelock.

In Southern Nevada, High Desert State Prison and the Southern Desert Correctional Center had the highest numbers.

High Desert reported 503 positive tests among inmates, 279 among employees. Four inmates and one employee died. More than a third of the cases came from employees.

Southern Desert Correctional Center reported 550 positive tests for inmates and 129 for employees. One inmate died.