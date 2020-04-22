COVID-19 cases growing in region surrounding Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The counties nearest Las Vegas in California, Arizona and Utah have seen their own problems with COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

Here’s an update on our report from two weeks ago.

San Bernardino County has reported 67 deaths in its population centers, which are separated from Las Vegas by hours of travel on Interstate 15. In two weeks, cases have grown by nearly 1,000 and 50 more people have died. It’s an enormous county, but the population numbers are similar overall to Clark County.

In Arizona’s Mohave County, where three deaths have been reported among 64 positive tests. That’s an increase of two deaths and 41 new cases. Lake Havasu City has seen the most cases.

And in Utah, one death has occurred in Washington County, with 48 positive tests reported. Utah’s reporting happens through regional health agencies that cover more than one county, so it’s unclear how many new cases there were over the past two weeks. The single death — a St. George woman — occurred in March.

In Nevada, Nye County has seen 19 new cases over the past two weeks, nearly all in Pahrump, which is about an hour’s drive from Las Vegas. No deaths have been reported to date. And Lincoln County has had a single positive test, which came from a resident who was tested outside the county.