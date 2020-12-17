COVID-19 cases explode at Nevada prisons, including 8 inmate deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 has exploded in Nevada prisons over the past three months, with case reports surging past 500 at two prisons and accounting for 2,899 positive tests statewide.

The numbers are in stark contrast to reports from mid-September.

With 535 cases currently, the Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City reports 470 inmates and 65 staff members have tested positive. The total number of cases three months ago was three.

At the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, also in Carson City, five inmates have died. And cases have grown from five to 502 since mid-September.

High Desert State Prison has reported two inmate deaths and two staff deaths, and ranks third for COVID-19 cases among Nevada prisons with 436. High Desert is just north of Las Vegas on U.S. Highway 95. The prison had the most cases of any Nevada prison in mid-September with 59.

Lovelock Correctional Center — the prison famed for holding O.J. Simpson during his time as an inmate — has reported 405 COVID-19 cases, including one inmate death.

The fifth-highest total on the list is the Stewart Training Facility, next to the Nevada Department of Corrections headquarters in Carson City. A total of 233 inmates have tested positive there. That site is home to many prison work crews that are assigned to fire crews with the Nevada Division of Forestry.

To see more details on COVID-19 cases at Nevada prisons, use the interactive dashboard below. Change “Facility Type” in the second menu on the left, and select “Correctional,” then select from the list of prisons under “Facility Name.”