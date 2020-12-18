COVID-19 cases drop in Nevada, doctors warn of surge after Christmas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though COVID-19 numbers have moved down in recent days, experts told 8 News Now it’s not a sign of a trend just yet, warning of possible case spikes after the holidays.

It’s been nine months since COVID-19 completely changed our world and no matter how people feel about pandemic precautions, experts said they are more important now than ever.

“People need to take this seriously,” Las Vegan Crystal Woods told 8 News Now Thursday.

“We need to stop this lockdown stuff,” another Las Vegan countered, citing his displeasure with the current state of our area.

After weeks of climbing, our coronavirus numbers in Nevada have dropped over the past few days, with a 20.6% positivity rate reported Thursday.

“This is not the time to get fatigued,” CEO of e7 Health Dr. Jonathan Baktari, M.D. said. “This is the time to double down.”

Dr. Baktari said our state’s spot on the charts is still concerning, and as many plan to travel or meet for Christmas, it could ramp right back up again.

“I think we are just seeing some of the fallout from all the big gatherings over the holidays,” Dr. Baktari explained. “And as that falls down, we go back to whatever baseline we did have.”

He said we all need to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, which includes limiting gathering sizes.

“Limit it to the bare essentials,” Dr. Baktari advised. “You don’t need the cousin of the cousin of your best friend to show up to your Christmas party.”

While this holiday may be one of our hardest, those who spoke with 8 News Now said efforts to get through it are worth it to keep our loved ones safe.

“If you don’t love yourself, hopefully you love somebody in this world,” Woods concluded. “So listen to the scientists.”

8 News Now asked Dr. Baktari if he believed the recent drop in COVID numbers have anything to do with our current statewide pause. He said he doesn’t believe so, as there hasn’t been enough time to see real results from increased restrictions.