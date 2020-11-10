COVID-19 cases continue to rise as Clark County flagged for elevated transmission 4th week in a row

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s COVID-19 Task Force is doing what it can to control the virus. On today’s COVID-19 call, the increase in cases and community spread were discussed.

Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 response director, says for the most recent seven-day period, cases are growing at a rate 1.2%.

And as of Monday, 10 counties have been flagged for elevated transmission, including Clark.

“The state has completed a total of 1,344,308 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19,” Cage revealed.

Over the last 14 days, the test positivity rate has been 13.6%. Nevada continues to see a resurgence and a significant resurgence in coronavirus hospitalizations.

“The general consensus with contact tracing is that we are experiencing community-wide spread at this time,” said Cage, “and there’s no specific source of that. Anytime we have increased human contact.”

He says they are pushing local governments to implement more enforcement and mitigation measures if they have elevated cases within the area.

“That includes focusing on contact tracing and enforcement, as well as measures like we saw from Washoe County recently. I believe it was two weeks ago, going into effect last week, their reduction from 250 people at gatherings to 50 people.”

Something to keep in mind as the holidays are approaching is limiting those large gatherings.

“If you have the ability to postpone events, cancel events or make events smaller, that’s something you should consider,” said Julia Peek, deputy administrator of Community Health Services.

Kat Miller, director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, was also on the call. She says this Veterans Day will be celebrated with a video they have produced in order to keep COVID from spreading.