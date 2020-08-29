COVID-19 case reported on UNLV’s Shadow Lane campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A COVID-19 case has been confirmed on UNLV’s Shadow Lane campus, the university said Friday. The person was last on campus Aug. 24 and received the result today.

UNLV says the patient is following Southern Nevada Health District and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol. The university’s School of Public Health will work with SNHD to determine anyone who may have had close contact with the positive case.

Multiple students have informed the university of positive test results since Aug. 1, including three confirmed on the main campus after the start of the fall semester. You can find more information on those cases here.

The Shadow Lane campus is home to the dental school, biotech research and advanced dental education.

UNLV asks staff and students to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to on-campus health requirements.