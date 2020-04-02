COVID-19 case reported at CSN Henderson campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — College of Southern Nevada, CSN, reports that a person at the Henderson campus has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to University Police Services Southern Command, the person was last seen on campus on March 13 and has not returned to the school since then. That person was confirmed as positive on March 26.

The Southern Nevada Health District emphasizes that those most at risk from COVID-19 include people who have had daily repeated and prolonged exposure.

The health district will determine who may have had close contact with the person and provide guidance to those.

Another case of coronavirus was reported earlier this week at the CSN Charleston campus.