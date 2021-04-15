COVID-19 case reported at Centennial High School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents of students at one CCSD school received a notice Thursday night of a positive COVID-19 case.

Centennial High School Principal Keith Wipperman sent out the following letter to parents Thursday night:

This is Keith Wipperman, Principal at Centennial High School.

Today we learned an individual at our school tested positive for COVID-19.

CCSD is prohibited by federal law from revealing the identity of the individual; however, the District is working in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to perform the necessary contact tracing. A close contact is someone within six feet for a collective 15 minutes. Any individual in close contact needs to quarantine for 10 days.

If the school or the SNHD has not directly contacted you, your child has not been identified as an individual with a close contact. All others may be considered a low-risk exposure, similar to an exposure in the community (e.g., shopping, gathering, events).

CCSD has taken precautions in accordance with re-opening plans to limit the risk to others. This includes cleaning and disinfecting the entire school. Social distancing and personal protective equipment are required while on campus.

Out of an abundance of caution and transparency, we are notifying all students and staff of the following:

While low-risk exposure does not require a test, any family may seek community testing at the available sites throughout our community.

It is important to be mindful to continue pre-screening for any symptoms and possible community contact.

If any students are participating in outside activities, they are asked to be diligent in following current, best-practiced mitigation methods for the safety of our school and students.

CCSD reminds everyone that if they have symptoms (i.e., fever, cough, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, increasing congestion, runny nose, new loss of taste or smell, or shortness of breath), to stay home.

We will continue to provide information on any impact this process could have on the school schedule.

Keith Wipperman — Centennial High School Principal