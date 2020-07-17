COVID-19 case confirmed within Spring Valley football team, all players and coaches asked to quarantine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A letter was sent out to parents of Spring Valley High football players Thursday, alerting them of their child’s potential exposure to COVID-19. According to the letter, a player tested positive for COVID-19 this past weekend and had contact with other players and coaches on July 9th.

Team practices have been shut down until July 25, and players and coaches are being asked to quarantine.

Spring Valley High School Principal Tam Larnerd confirmed the positive case through text message Friday afternoon. He said one player showed up to practice Thursday feeling fine but started feeling ill on Saturday. The player then tested positive and alerted the coach on Monday.

Principal Larnerd mentioned the player rode home with three other players on July 9. They were immediately notified of the positive test. He also said, “top nurse for CCSD said all players who were present that day and coach need to be shut down for two weeks.”

You can read the full letter from Spring Valley High School head football coach Marcus Teal below:

In his letter, head coach Marcus Teal mentioned that the team and coaching staff have been following all guidelines put forth by the CDC, CCSD and the NIAA.

Mandatory practices are currently scheduled to begin on July 30, but those dates could be changed by CCSD or the NIAA.