COVID-19 cancellations cost Smith Center $32M during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Smith Center has lost more than $32 million in revenue due to cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Thanksgiving message sent out through email says 450 performances — including Broadway shows, student education matinees and live performances of all types — were either canceled or postponed over the past eight months.

Just this week, the remaining shows in the Broadway series were canceled.

The email went out to patrons in a fund-raising effort:

“Our stages are dark. But you can join us on our Road to Reopening.”

The Smith Center has used its social media accounts to remember past highlights and report on the events that have been conducted virtually, including “SUGAR SKULL! A Virtual Día de Muertos Adventure” that was seen by an estimated 13,400 students.