COVID-19 and your heart, what you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In some cases, people who had COVID-19 have also developed heart inflammation which can impact the heart’s ability to pump and lead to irregular heart rhythms.

“It causes inflammatory changes in the heart we call it myocarditis and pericarditis and sometimes it mimics heart attacks and sometimes with the high clotting tendency it did give heart attacks. So, in many ways, it affects the heart,” said Dr. Chowdhury Ahsan, UMC cardiologist.

He adds that inflammation in the body can also cause clotting problems.

It’s February which means advocates are raising awareness about heart health.

Doctors recommend maintaining a healthy diet which means low sodium and limiting foods with trans fat. They also say it’s important to manage other health conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes and to know the signs of heart attack.

The signs are heavy chest pain, cold sweats and dizziness. However, seemingly innocent symptoms could be a sign of an impending heart attack, especially when it comes to women. Often times women can experience abdominal pain, jaw pain or pain in the throat.

Advocates say learn your family history so you can know if you’re at risk. There are people as young as 25 with dangerously high blood pressure numbers.

The health district has a variety of free classes and events all month long. There is a blood pressure program, a youth cooking class, a diabetes management class, and others.