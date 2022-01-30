Cousin speaks out after multi-car crash kills 9 people in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A cousin of one of the victims who got injured in a six-vehicle crash and killed nine people is speaking out in North Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

“You have to drive for everyone. I am really pissed off that this happened,” Tameka Henry, the cousin of a crash victim, said.

Henry returned to Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street Sunday with a dog rescue group to find her’s cousin Tiffani May, dog Magic. Magic was in the car with May.

“She is so giving and loving. She would do for others and would give the shirt off her back. I know that even if she had the capacity to help yesterday and had the strength to, she would’ve got up and done that,” Henry said.

Tiffani May is currently recovering at the hospital after the multi-vehicle crash.

Dodge Challenger was speeding northbound, ran a red light, and crashed into several vehicles, police said.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger died in the crash. Eight others died.

North Las Vegas police reminded the community to slow down to avoid awful events like this from happening.

“Speeding is not the answer. Please slow down and please pay attention to everyone around you,” police spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

A total of 15 people were involved. Victims range in age from young adults to middle-aged adults.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families who have experienced a tremendous and unnecessary loss due to a careless and senseless act,” Pamela Goynes Brown, North Las Vegas Councilwoman, said.

North Las Vegas police called it the deadliest crash on valley roads in recent history,

“We don’t know come Monday morning when these youth find out that their classmates have passed away, Henry said. “We as a community have an obligation to be there for the families and children that are affected by this tragedy.”