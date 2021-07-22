Courts reinstate mask mandates for everyone, regardless of vaccination status

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have to go to court, you’ll need to wear a mask after a mask mandate was reinstated at all court facilities.

“For the health and safety of all members of the public must wear face coverings that cover their noses and mouths. Face coverings must be worn at all times while in any court facility and while in any security screening line to enter a court facility,” according to a Wednesday news release.

The mandate is currently in effect and masks must be worn regardless of vaccination status. The order affects activities at the Regional Justice Center, the Family Court building, District Court courtrooms and office space on the 10th and 11th floors of the Phoenix building, District Court courtroom and office space in the Greystone building and District Court office space in the Clark Place building.

Also:

All District Court judges and employees must cover their noses and mouths with face coverings while at work unless they are alone in unshared work space. This includes all common areas of any facility as well as parking lots, back hallways, employee-only elevators, shared restrooms and break rooms.

All attorneys, vendors, and employees of any organization or entity who work in a court facility must cover their noses and mouths with face coverings while in any common areas of the facilities. Common areas include, but are not limited to, security screening, lobby areas. Public elevators, employee elevators, shared back hallways, public restrooms and courtrooms. This includes, but is not limited to, employees of Las Vegas Justice Court, Legal Aid Self-Help Centers, Clark County Clerk’s Main Office, Clark County District Attorney’s Office, Clark County Public Defender’s Office, Clark County Department of Juvenile Justice Services, Clark County Department of Family Services, and contract counsel.

Employees of other organizations or entities with space in court facilities are subject to the policies of their individual employers while in their own organization’s work space.

Children under the age of 2 and individuals who are unable to remove the face covering without assistance do not have to comply with the above-referenced face covering directives. Individuals who are unable to wear a face covering should make arrangements to appear by alternative means.

See the complete administrative order here.

Face coverings must cover the nose and mouth at all times. Face coverings with vents bandanas, or face coverings made out of mesh are not permitted. Face shields may be worn with a mask as added protection, but may not be worn alone.