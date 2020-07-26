Courthouse set on fire during protest in California

A protester wrapped in an American flag spray painted with “Black Lives Matter” marches down a street during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

OAKLAND, Ca. (AP) — Police in California say protesters set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday.

According to police, demonstrators broke windows, spray painted graffiti, shot fireworks and pointed lasers at officers.

An unlawful assembly was declared around 11:30 p.m. and police say officers asked the crowd to disperse.

Protesters hold a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif.

Protesters watch a flare inside of a federal building during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif.

A Citibank is vandalized during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif.

A road sign warns protesters of the use of chemical agents for failure to disperse after a protest was declared unlawful on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif.

The fire broke out at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse and was later contained.

The protest started peacefully with the “Wall of Moms,” similar to a group that formed in Portland, Oregon, as protesters faced off with U.S. agents sent by President Donald Trump to clamp down on demonstrations that have occurred nightly since the death of George Floyd.