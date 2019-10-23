Court ruling gives Metro Police authority to suspend act of detaining people for ICE

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will no longer detain people on Federal Immigration Holds 287(g) Program following a recent court decision.

On Sept. 27, 2019, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled that ICE detainers violate the Fourth Amendment. Nevada does not have a law authorizing an arrest for civil immigration violations.

“I am optimistic that this change will not hinder LVMPD’s ability to fight violent crime,” said Sheriff Joseph Lombardo. “While the ruling can be seen as a setback, I am determined that through cooperation with our federal partners, the goal of removing the worst of the worst can still be accomplished.”

LVMPD has analyzed the court’s decision and concluded that it would no longer honor federal immigration detainers for civil immigration violations.

This decision also affects LVMPD’s jail-based Memorandum of Agreement with ICE [287(g)]. On Oct. 22, 2019, LVMPD gave notice to ICE that it was suspending the agreement.

The Court’s decision is likely to be appealed to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. LVMPD awaits further direction from the appeals court; however, until the uncertainty in the law is clarified, it must cease honoring ICE detainers.

LVMPD will, however, continue to work with ICE at the Clark County Detention Center in removing persons without legal status who have committed violent crimes.