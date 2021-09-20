Court order sought to end mask mandate in Vegas-area schools

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Parents of students in the Las Vegas area who are challenging Nevada’s COVID-19 mask mandate are asking a federal judge to issue an emergency order allowing children to attend school without masks.

The parents are suing Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford, and the Clark County School District. The new request for an emergency order was filed Monday in federal court in Las Vegas.

It says the district’s current policy requiring masks for in-person instruction in school regardless of vaccination status is causing “massive” emotional harm and psychological distress to students who must wear them six to eight hours a day.