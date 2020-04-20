Court makes domestic violence temporary protective order applications available online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An application for domestic violence temporary protective orders is now available online.

Local organizations who deal with domestic violence victims have reported an uptick of cases.

“The stress caused by the circumstances of the Coronavirus pandemic makes this a high-risk time for domestic violence. This new guided online form gives those looking to apply for domestic violence protective orders an easily accessible option to obtain a TPO remotely and discretely,” said District Court Family Division Presiding Judge Bryce Duckworth. “Despite the limitations imposed by response to the Coronavirus crisis, we continue to facilitate access to the court for those who face domestic violence.”

The online application which is available through the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Self Help website can be found at this link. A step-by-step guide on how to complete the request for a TPO can be found at this link.

After the court receives the request, the person filing the application will be set for a telephonic hearing. Applicants have until 4 p.m. to submit their completed application for a same-day phone-in hearing; otherwise, they will be set for a hearing on the following morning.

“It is crucial that those facing the danger of domestic violence know they can easily file an application for a protective order,” said Stephanie McDonald, the directing attorney of the Family Law Self Help Center operated by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, Inc.

For those without access to a computer, the Family Law Self-Help Center is also processing domestic violence temporary protective order (TPO) applications by phone on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those facing domestic violence can call 702-455-1500 to get a TPO facilitated by phone. Help is also available by email flshcinfo@lacsn.org.