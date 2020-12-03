LIVE: Court hearing on PUA class action lawsuit set for this morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another hearing is set to get underway in the class action lawsuit against the state of Nevada’s unemployment department regarding its handling of PUA claims.

The court is being asked to determine if the Department of Employment, Training, & Rehabilitation is in contempt of court for failure to pay claims. Judge Barry Breslow had previously ordered that DETR needed to pay the claimants who hadn’t received their money.

8NewsNow.com will carry live streaming coverage at 9 a.m.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is money from the CARES Act for contract and self-employed workers who became unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Breslow will preside over the hearing. Appearing for the Plaintiffs are attorneys Mark Thierman and Leah Jones. Appearing for DETR, is Chief Deputy Attorney General Gregory Ott and Deputy Attorney General Robert Whitney.