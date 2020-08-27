Court documents and declaration of warrant released in Alpine Fire case

Investigators walk through an interior corridor after a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. The fire was in first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said. Authorities say multiple fatalities were reported and many more were injured. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re now getting a better look into the exact charges and background information surrounding the case against Adolfo Orozco-Garcia and Malinda Mier, the owner and supervisor, respectfully, of the Alpine Motel. In documents obtained Wednesday by 8 News Now, the entire police and court paperwork from the case is revealed for the first time.

For a look at the more than 60 pages of court and police documents, click the link below:

Both Mier and Orozco-Garcia are facing the following charges:

Involuntary Manslaughter (x6)

Performance of Act or Neglect of Duty in Wilful or Wanton Disregard of Safety of Persons or Property Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm or Death (x15)

The charges listed above are the result of the Alpine Motel fire, which happened on December 21, 2019. The fire resulted in the deaths of six people, while more than a dozen more were injured.

Officials say people were trapped in the building due to numerous code violations found at the motel.

Adolfo Orozco-Garcia faces numerous charges in the deadly Alpine Motel fire.

Orozco-Garcia also faces the following additional charges:

Preventing or Dissuading Witness from Testifying or Producing Evidence With Use of Deadly Weapon (x4)

According to court documents, Orozco-Garcia threatened two witnesses with an “AK-47 style assault rifle.” He also allegedly attempted to bribe them to leave town and avoid testifying at the trial.

According to the declaration of warrant, it was discovered through interviews that Orozco-Garcia had the ultimate say in anything that was fixed at his properties, while Mier was also responsible for supervising all repairs at the Alpine Motel. It was also uncovered that each of them knew of the unsafe conditions at the Alpine Motel and allowed those conditions to continue.

Officials allege that due to that negligence, six people lost their lives.

Mier and Orozco-Garcia are due back in court on August 31 for another preliminary hearing.