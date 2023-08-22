The Clark County Education Association is asking for a 10% raise for teachers the first year, and 8% the following year. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District’s (CCSD) request for an injunction was denied in court after it filed a complaint to prevent the Clark County Education Association (CCEA) from going on strike.

On July 31, CCSD filed a complaint to prevent the CCEA from striking, stating in a release that the decision was made because of “CCEA’s threats” that the union would engage in “work actions” if a contract was not reached by Aug. 26.

In the state of Nevada, it is illegal for public-sector employees to go on strike.

On Aug. 21, CCEA filed an Anti-SLAPP Special Motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

On the morning of Aug. 22, CCEA and CCSD appeared in court, where the court dismissed CCSD’s filing.

CCEA released the following statement in response to the dismissal:

The court saw through CCSD’s frivolous lawsuit and did not grant what they were requesting.

This is a victory for 18,000 educators and their first amendment rights. Educators will not be

silenced.

We are determined to get a fair and long overdue contract. Hopefully Superintendent Jara and

the trustees smell the coffee and see that they should be putting their efforts into bargaining at

the negotiating table, and not manipulate the courts to force CCEA into a contract on CCSD’s

terms. CCEA awaits the trustees’ review on August 24th of our contract proposal. Our members

will then assemble on August 26th to review the trustees’ response and decide next steps.

On August 21st, CCEA filed an Anti-SLAPP lawsuit against CCSD. Today’s ruling confirmed it

was a meritless lawsuit that was politically driven to intimidate and coerce educators into

accepting a contract on Jara’s terms as well as his efforts to decertify CCEA as the teachers

union. Make no mistake about it, we will continue to pursue this matter in court.

– CCEA statement

8 News Now reached out to CCSD for comment and will provide an update when we receive one.