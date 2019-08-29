Mojave High School coach back in court, faces multiple charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County teacher accused of child abuse was back in court today. Forty-one-year-old Abraham Gonzalez was arrested on multiple charges in late July, including first-degree kidnapping and sale of a controlled substance.

According to an arrest report, Gonzalez began a sexual relationship with a teenage girl after meeting her through the online dating app “Plenty of Fish”. He took her on several trips out of state, frequently purchased marijuana for her and paid for a smartphone and cell service.

The girl went to another high school but was homeschooled after December of last year. According to the arrest report, she had many medical and emotional problems. Interviews in report said she was described as a special needs child.

Gonzalez was a physical education teacher and football coach at Mojave High School. He was also a driver for Uber and Lyft, according to an interview in the arrest report.

Sergeant Bryan Zink, public information officer for the Clark County School District Police Department, said Gonzalez will not be allowed to work in the classroom until the case is fully investigated. Gonzalez had been an employee of the district since 2006.