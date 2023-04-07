LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A course helping professionals working long shifts recover their sleep cycles is being offered in Las Vegas, according to a news release.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center begins its Sleep Recovery classes on Monday, April 10. The courses aim to help first responders obtain the tools and tips they need to recover from their day with proper sleep.

“These series of classes were created to help responders achieve REM sleep, have an easier time shutting off their brains, and overall improve their mental and physical well-being,” said a news release from the center.

These classes are offered to police officers, dispatchers, paramedics, EMTs, firefighters, coroners, medical examiners, and officials from the Southern Nevada Health District, aiming to help first responders with trauma recovery, stress, secondary trauma, mental health, and substance abuse.

More information is available on the Resilience Center’s website.

Use the code “sleeprecovery” at this site to register for the classes.