LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What would it take to get you to move across the world to another country and start a business there?



A German couple set up shop here in Las Vegas with their RV rental business and the pandemic didn’t slow them down.

Tobias Frenzel and Jessica Lichtenberger are from a small town in southern Germany.

While the countryside there is lush and beautiful, it’s the great outdoors of the southwestern U.S. that truly calls to both of them.

“I fell in love with the country and especially camping out here,” Tobias said. Their first RV trip together landed them in Bryce Canyon.

“At the end of the trip, she’s like let’s do dry camping and enjoy nature, so she really fell into it too,” Tobias recalled.

They say a business opportunity from across the globe fell right into their laps.

While still living in Germany they bought an RV business out of San Francisco and moved it and themselves to the heart of Las Vegas.

“In the beginning it was hard, we’re from a very small town in Germany, moving to the big city, was a very big step for us, but we love it here,” said Jessica.

They began with a fleet of five RVs, advertising globally.

Domestically, folks who came for a show or exhibition would book and travel to a national park.

Then the pandemic hit international borders and national parks closed.

“We didn’t know where everything was going, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, we didn’t see light at the end of the tunnel,” Tobias added.

But the tunnel vision they had quickly cleared as people who didn’t want to fly or stay in a hotel sought out RVs to rent.

“Since the first really good review, we have a lot of returning customers, they say to all their friends ‘Let’s do it with them,'” said Jessica.

In three years time growth has been the name of the game, which has helped the couple expand their fleet from five to 12 RVs.

As a small business, it can be tough to compete with the big players.

They say they use an advertising platform for RVs which is called outdoorsy.

“We have Australians, Canadians, British people, it’s really popular I would say all over the world, it’s a good location for us to market our business,” Tobias said.



A business allowing Tobias and Jessica to share their love of exploration, with others from around the globe.

“It’s the most important time of the year, for vacation and everything should be perfect,” Jessica said.

The couple also offers one-way travel with their RVs. For more information click HERE.