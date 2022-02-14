Couples flood wedding chapel on Valentine’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Lucky Little Wedding Chapel, voted “Best of Las Vegas,” was in high demand for couples looking to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day.

It was one of a number of places offering pop-up chapels to satisfy the high demand of people getting married on the day of love.

February is also on track to be a record setting month, according to chapel owners Rachel and Henry Sneed.

“Our really big day is 2-22-22, which may exceed 10-10-2020. We did over 100 weddings that day, and we have 80 already booked,” said Rachel Sneed.

The chapel is also capable of completely outfitting its patrons with flowers, gowns, and tuxedos.