Couples celebrate budding love with marijuana-themed weddings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas can add another unique offering to the list — marijuana-themed weddings.

Couples can now celebrate their love by taking their vows with a little green at a local marijuana dispensary.

Las Vegas Cannabis Tours has launched las Vegas Cannabis Weddings and partnered with Planet 13 to host the weddings at the mega dispensary.

Maxine Fensom, who founded the business said she got the idea when she was taking people on tours of the dispensaries.

“And everybody was asking where can we get married with a cannabis theme? So, that’s how I invented Las Vegas Cannabis Weddings,” she said.

Wedding packages start at $400 and add-ons include a green wedding cake, munchies food, pot party favors, a wedding bouquet, and boutonniere with cannabis leaves, of course.

Fensom, who officiates the weddings, said she has dates booked out until April.