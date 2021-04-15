Couples booking Las Vegas weddings at near pre-pandemic levels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Records show the number of couples getting marriage licenses in Las Vegas is almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

The local wedding industry appears to be recovering after a subdued year. According to Clark County records, 6,499 marriage licenses were issued in March of this year compared to 6,579 in 2019. In 2020, the number of licenses issued was down by 50%.

Wedding venues are hoping to recover some of the losses suffered over the past year.

Joanne Harvey who is the director of banquets, catering and the wedding chapel at Treasure Island said they are looking forward to being busy.

“May, June really that’s our busier time and then it will pick up again in September and October,” she said.

Treasure Island offers several wedding packages, including the unique option of a ceremony on the Song Ship in front of the hotel and casino.