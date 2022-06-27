LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A California couple received an extra special birthday gift on Sunday with a jackpot win of $251,174 at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

Michael Intravia from Hollister, California was in town with his girlfriend, Nicole Scott, to celebrate their birthdays. On their last night in town and after playing for about three hours, Intravia was playing Texas Hold’em MEGA JACKPOT and hit a royal flush winning over $200,000. The couple, thrilled about the big win decided to extend their stay to celebrate.

Michael Intravia and Girlfriend Nicole Scott at Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino Photo Credit: Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

Michael Intravia and Girlfriend Nicole Scott at Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino Photo Credit: Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

Intravia thanked his good luck charm and girlfriend for his win. He plans to invest his winnings and when asked what advice he might give to others who hope to win, he states, “Don’t give up, keep playing.”