Couple uses Facebook page to help others during holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Julie Danner and her husband Jim started a Facebook group in March. The goal was to help families not go hungry as the pandemic was gaining ground.

But the group kept growing — both with volunteers and people needing assistance.

Over Thanksgiving, Julie’s group fed hundreds of Las Vegas families, thanks to generous donations.

Related Content Las Vegas couple feeds hundreds of families for Thanksgiving

Now, they want to make sure Christmas is just as special, and the need has tripled since Thanksgiving.

“We have all these parents and all these kids out there that are in such a tough spot this year because of everything — COVID, all the shutdowns you know, either they had gotten COVID or injured and they can’t go to work right now — whatever the story might be — and there’s a lot of stories — Christmas is about magic,” Julie said.

The Danners are looking for 3,000 toys to give to kids.

They could also use money to buy hams and fixings for Christmas dinner.

There are opportunities to help in both the toy drive and the food drive, to find out how, click here.