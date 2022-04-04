ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Authorities from both Esmeralda and Nye Counties are assisting with the search for a couple traveling in a RV through Nevada that are now considered missing.

According to family and friends who are posting updates on social media, Ronnie and Beverly Barker left Albany, Oregon on March 26 heading for Fallon, Nevada followed by a stop in Las Vegas before continuing on to Tucson on March 29 where they were expected to meet with friends. The Barker’s never made it to Tucson. Ronnie Barker is 72-years-old and Beverly Barker is 70-years-old.

The couple’s nephew has been updating a Facebook group page and says the last time the couple’s cell phone pinged a tower was near Coaldale, Nevada on March 27.

The Barker’s were driving a 2015 Forest River Sunseeker Class C RV with an Indiana plate C128H. They were also towing a white 2020 Kia Soul LX with an Indiana plate FL211A.

8 News Now contacted Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed it is investigating. 8 News Now also spoke with Nye County Sheriff’s Office that also confirmed it is providing any assistance Esmeralda County needs for the search, including making one of its search and rescue teams and equipment available.

Ronnie and Beverly Barker (KLAS)