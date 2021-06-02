Couple shares struggle with rental search, calls for more affordable housing options across community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A couple who always answers the community’s call is advocating for more affordable housing options, as they struggle with their own rental search.

“It’s a ripple effect,” Julie Danner said of the current housing crisis. “That I’m afraid will be a giant tsunami in the desert.”

8 News Now has done several stories with Jim and Julie Danner over the past year, as they work to feed struggling families through their Facebook network H.E.R.O. of Las Vegas.

They’ve also turned their garage into a pantry to feed hundreds of struggling families, but a few weeks ago they had to put their mission on pause.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Danner said of the transition. “I look at the page, people message me every day, do you have any food for us?”

Their landlord is selling the property they rent, so the Danner’s are now scrambling to find a place to live before the end of the month.

Lending expert Andrew Leavitt told 8 News Now they are not alone, as a hot housing market and a lack of local rent control laws have made the process impossible for so many.

“I think we’re going to see a little bit of a wave before we see a down trend,” Leavitt explained.

“When you are getting through the process of trying to rent a home and it’s virtually the same process as purchasing a property,” he continued. “It’s causing a lot of issues for people.”

Leavitt said it’s important to know your weaknesses, such as past evictions or poor credit marks, and be up front in any future applications. He also advised tenants to be aware of their credit history and take care of any disputable actions.

However, the Danner’s are calling for real change across the state of Nevada and an affordable option for those who are out of answers.

“We need something to stop this price gouging rent situation for these people in our community,” Danner said. “Your community is suffering,” she added, speaking to local and state constituents. “We are suffering and we need help.”

If you live in a home that’s being sold by a landlord, Nevada law mandates the new property owner to carry a written lease to the end of its term.

However, if a landlord sells a property and a tenant is at the end of his lease or month to month, he has the right to evict the tenant, according to legal experts.

If you need help with a housing situation, contact Legal Aid of Southern Nevada at 702-386-1070

If you know anyone that could be of assistance to the Danner family, visit their Facebook page HERE.