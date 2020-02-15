Couple shares 60 years of marriage tips to budding relationships

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s Valentine’s Day, and one happily married couple in Wichita Falls, Kansas is sharing the secret to how they managed to stay together for 60 years.

Bill and Sherry Rose said three months was enough time for them to know they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.

“We met at a drive-in restaurant in Portsmouth Ohio in 1959,” Bill Rose said.

The couple tied the knot on Feb. 13, 1960, and three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren later when asked how were they sure, they had this to say.

“The chemistry between the two of us, she had a pretty smile and I chased her down,” Bill Rose said laughing.

“I just guess it’s love almost at first sight,” Sherry Rose said.

They both agree it has not always been a bed of roses but said it has been a great journey.

“You have ups and downs and the down parts you need to just get it out and get it over with and then go sit down somewhere and separate for a little while and come back and you still love each other,” Bill Rose said.

“He’s my walking hero, he is still here after all these years,” Sherry Rose said.

And so is she.

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Charlotte Marsh said she believes the key to a long-lasting relationship is brutal honesty, within boundaries.

She said there are a number of things individuals should focus on that could help keep their relationship grounded such as exploring each other’s love languages.

“If I am a quality time person, don’t take me a to a restaurant where there are 30 televisions because that’s not gonna make me happy,” Marsh said. ” Don’t get too busy for the person that you love, make sure that you make time for them, make sure that you recognize how important you are to them.”

“Nobody’s perfect and you’re gonna have disagreements and you’re gonna have to take them as they come and not make a big issue out of them,” Bill Rose said.

“That’s one of the arguments: I am perfect,” Shery Rose said laughing.

The Roses said pure and simple love is what has kept their relationship healthy these past six decades.