Son remembers shooting victim as ‘larger than life;’ arrest report details how couple ambushed him

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two suspects arrested in the Sunday shooting death of a 70-year-old man followed the victim home after a brief exchange of words at a business on Boulder Highway.

Otis Buchanan, 36, and Dalana Smedley, 31, face murder and robbery charges in the shooting death of Alan Bondelid, who died after collapsing in his driveway after he was shot in the stomach, according to an arrest report.

And while Buchanan and Smedley remain in the Clark County Detention Center, Bondelid’s family is left to pick up the pieces.

“It was definitely unexpected. I’m glad we got through the holidays together,” said his son, Ethan Bondelid.

Ethan remembers his father as charismatic, giving and a lover of anything “tiki” related.

Bondelid lived in Las Vegas for more than a decade with his wife of 48 years.

“Dad is very social and larger than life character. He thought every day was kind of a party,” Ethan said. “He was always kind of in and out, and just crossed the wrong path I guess at the wrong time.”

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department used surveillance video from Bondelid’s neighbors and the Stadium Saloon and Laundry to piece together what happened early Sunday night, when he was ambushed in his driveway.

Bondelid had been at Stadium Saloon since Sunday afternoon when a man and a woman fitting the descriptions of Buchanan and Smedley entered the bar with another woman, who was white.

“The male and the Black female appeared to have a verbal altercation with Alan, who was seated near the exit of the bar. Shortly after, Alan walked out of the bar and towards his vehicle. The male and Black female followed Alan to the parking lot and appeared to be continuing the argument. Alan left the parking lot in his vehicle as the male and Black female were getting into a dark colored Scion XB,” according to the report.

After Bondelid drove to his home in the 4400 block of Bennett Drive — just a few blocks away — a car matching the description of the vehicle driven by the suspects pulled up at the house just after 6:30 p.m.

A man who got out of the Scion XB said, “Give me your wallet” three times before Bondelid responded, apparently after he recognized the man from the Stadium Saloon. The man said, “Give me your wallet” one more time before a gunshot was fired, according to the arrest report.

A neighbor who heard the shot called 911 and found Bondelid bleeding from his stomach in the driveway. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he died of his injuries just after 7 p.m.

Buchanan and Smedley were arrested at about 12:45 a.m. Monday when officers pulled over the Scion XB, which was easy to spot because of damage to the right front fender. The car was pulled over in the 5100 block of E. Twain Ave., just east of Nellis Boulevards. The arrest report said the car had a California license plate.

Buchanan and Smedley were identified using the video surveillance and descriptions of their clothing.

Buchanan wore a dark beanie style hat, a multiclored jacked with “Rubbermaid” on the back and dark jeans. Smedley wore a red face mask, a gray beanie style hat , a black jacket, and a red t-shirt with a Michey Mouse design on the front, according to the arrest report.

A 9mm handgun was recovered from the car during the arrest, police said.

Bondelid’s family set up a GoFundMe page, and Ethan said tributes continue to come in.

“We’re getting notes dropped off at the door this morning from people who didn’t know him but he always offered them something.”

Alan Bondelid’s back yard is a kind of pirate’s paradise — a sanctuary.

“He was always constantly decorating,” Ethan said. “If he were here, he would be running around turning all these things on,” he said, looking over his father’s things.

“He spent a lot of time back here. Just everyday, cleaning the pool and making sure the jacuzzi was ready for people to come over and he was constantly inviting people back here,” Ethan said.

The family plans to celebrate Alan’s life and arrangements are being made.