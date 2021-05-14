Couple calls for help after injured coyote found in SW valley backyard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas couple got a startling surprise Friday, when the found an injured coyote stuck in their southwest valley backyard.

“I came out to let my dog out and I noticed a big other dog,” Steven Smith recalled. “And it was a coyote.”

Steven and Mary Smith weren’t sure what to do for the animal and got nowhere after making several calls. That’s when they contacted 8 News Now for help.

“We didn’t know what to do,” Mary Smith said. “I don’t know anything about coyotes.”

“I was like someone has to help us,” she added. “Because this is crazy!”

8 News Now got ahold of several rescue organizations, which wrangled the animal and safely got him into a crate for a trip to the wildlife veterinarian.

We then asked what others should do if they run into a similar situation as our city expands?

“The more they build, the animals don’t have nowhere to go,” Steven Smith said. “Because you are building homes, but you are tearing down their home.”

Experts said to reach out to reach out to The Nevada Department of Wildlife. If they can’t help, turn to rescue organizations for advice.

As for the Smiths, they called this experience something they’ll never forget. They hope it encourages others to step in and help all our community’s creatures.

“He’s safe,” Mary Smith said of the encounter. “And those guys came and got him and I’m just, oh my Gosh. So happy.”

If you’ve found an injured animal in your backyard and need assistance, contact U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services at 702-515-5230 or CLICK HERE.

For a list of licensed wildlife rehabilitators in Nevada, CLICK HERE.