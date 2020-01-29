Couple accused of leaving baby in dumpster could be released from jail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas judge said he had no choice but to release a jailed man and woman accused in connection with the case of a dead baby found in a dumpster.

Raul Ramos, 52, and Adriana Hernandez, 32, appeared in North Las Vegas Justice Court. Both are facing charges of child abuse/neglect and destroying/concealing evidence. As of 11:30 a.m., the couple was still showing as being held in the Las Vegas City Jail, according to court records.

The judge said the state had yet to file a complaint and therefore the man and woman could be released but must return to court at a later date. The prosecutor for the state said more time was needed for the investigation.

The arrest report said both parents admitted smoking methamphetamine the day the 3-month-old boy died and also said they had traded food stamps in the past to get the drug. The couple said the infant was laid down on the bed when they later noticed he wasn’t breathing.

They said they didn’t contact police because they feared no one would believe them because they were high, the report said.

The child’s body was found in a duffel bag in a dumpster at an apartment complex where the couple had recently lived.