Couple accused of giving filler injections, botox without a license

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man and woman are facing charges of allegedly operating an illegal medical facility and performing procedures such as lip plumping injections and botox without a license.

Kenny and Olga Girchenko were taken into custody on Oct. 15 and are charged with acting as a nurse without a license and acting as a medical practitioner without a license. Olga Girchenko is also facing a charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.

According to the arrest report, the Grinchenko’s, who list their home address in Aurora, Colorado, used rental homes in Las Vegas to perform the procedures. They advertised themselves online as CoCo’s Labios and claimed to be “licensed and certified to be lip specialists.”

Investigators with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were tipped off after a woman had an allergic reaction to a lip injection and contacted the Nevada Board of Nurses. The board could find no one in the database named Olga Girchenko.

Police set up surveillance at a rental home the couple was working out of and observed them wearing medical scrubs and some people showing up to the home. The report said during a search of the home, police found evidence including hypodermic needles, used medical supplies and business cards with the CoCo’s Labios name.

Two women stopped by the home and said they had paid for procedures. According to the report, one woman said she received the address the night prior after paying the deposit and thought it was strange that it was a house.

Police also searched the hotel room where the couple was staying and found a large sum of “U.S. currency inside of a safe,” the report said.

The couple denied knowledge of CoCo’s Labios and refused to answer police questions.