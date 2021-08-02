County wants input on art, design and features for memorial for 1 October; MGM donates land

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A memorial to remember the victims, honor the survivors and first responders, and celebrate the resilience of the community during one of its darkest hours is in the works.

However, before it reaches the next step, Clark County representatives want to know what the public feels is important to include in the permanent memorial that will remember the October 1, 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. The shooting left 58 people dead, another two died from their injuries in the following years.

“The public input received through the first survey and focus groups have affected the evolution of this process every step of the way,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson, whose district includes the concert site.

In a previous survey, 66% said the memorial should be at the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival site.

“Given that clear preference, MGM Resorts International decided to donate two acres on the northeast corner of the concert site, adjacent to the church, for the memorial,” Gibson said.

The survey, which is available through Aug. 15, can be found at this link.

The 1 October Memorial Committee encourages those living in Las Vegas, California, and elsewhere who were affected in any way by the shooting to take the survey and share it with family members, friends, and co-workers so they may take part.

This survey is an important step because it comes right before issuing a Request for Proposals for the memorial.