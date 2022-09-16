A view of traffic at Charleston Boulevard at the 215 Beltway at noon on Friday. (8 News Now)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A public meeting is planned on Tuesday to unveil planned improvements to the bicycle/pedestrian crossing at the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard.

Clark County announced the meeting, which is planned from 4-6 p.m. at West Career and Technical Academy, 11945 W. Charleston Blvd.

An engineering services contract approved this spring indicates the county is considering a pedestrian bridge on the west side of the intersection, with a possible completion date in late 2025.

The crossing has been a source of frustration for people using the Western Beltway Trail. It’s one of the few spots on the trail where cyclists, runners and walkers have to co-exist with heavy traffic. Several other crossings on the trail have pedestrian bridges or paths under roads that allow people to avoid traffic.

Figures released in August by the Nevada Department of Public Safety show that nine cyclists and 46 pedestrians have died in Clark County so far in 2022 — increases for both over 2021 numbers. The numbers compare statistics collected from January through August in both years.