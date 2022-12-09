LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A workshop hosted by Clark County officials will go over upcoming changes to Nevada’s traffic laws.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, minor traffic offenses will no longer be criminalized.

Assembly Bill 116, introduced by Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, was signed into law in June of 2021. The bill decriminalizes minor traffic offenses and abolishes the practice of issuing warrants for failure to pay traffic fines or appear in court.

“Those with outstanding bench warrants for minor traffic offenses – which have disproportionally affected hard-working communities — will no longer have to worry that they will be arrested on their way to work or to drop off their kids at school,” Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II said in a press release.

The first workshop will be held at the Pearson Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m., and a second workshop will be at the Walnut Recreation Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. Pre-registration is not required and the workshops are free and open to the public.