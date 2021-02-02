County to consider renaming airport to honor Harry Reid at Feb. 16 meeting

LAS VEGAS — Officials will consider whether to rename McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.

The all-Democratic Clark County Commission is set to consider the proposal at a Feb. 16 meeting. The airport is managed by the county.

Reid is a Democrat and the former Senate Majority Leader who retired from the Senate in 2016. Reid was instrumental in getting President Barack Obama’s programs passed in the Senate.

He has long been the target of Republican criticism in rural parts of the state.

There have been longstanding calls to rename the airport from its current namesake, former Nevada Sen. Pat McCarran.

He served as one of Nevada’s senators from 1933 until his death in 1954, and was known for anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic views.