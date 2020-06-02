County to consider ban on purses, backpacks, luggage at protests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to consider regulations prohibiting purses, backpacks and luggage at public protests.

The new rules come in the context of protests downtown and on the Las Vegas Strip during an outpouring of anger and frustration over police violence.

Last week’s killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis has prompted violent protests through the weekend in Las Vegas and Monday night, when a Las Vegas police officer was shot and is now fighting for his life.

A protester was shot to death by Las Vegas police in downtown Las Vegas.

The meeting will be at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday at Clark County Commission Chambers, 500 South Grand Central Parkway.