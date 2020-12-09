County reopens meetings for in-person attendance following 3-week ‘pause’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15, will be open for in-person attendance — the first commission meeting following Nevada Gov. Sisolak’s three-week “pause” for COVID-19.

The agenda will continue to be limited, with no ceremonial items.

The public may provide comment by phone or virtually. Comment on an item marked “For Possible Action” appearing on this agenda, by going to https://clarkcountynv.gov/bccmeeting (Meeting ID: 921 1920 2003, Passcode: 148125) or by calling 1-408-638-0968.

Speakers are asked to identify the agenda item on which they are commenting.

The general public is encouraged to watch the meeting live on Clark County Television (CCTV), on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV.

CCTV is available in the Las Vegas area on Channel 4/1004 on Cox cable and on CenturyLink on Channels 4 and 1004 as well as in Laughlin on Channel 14 via Suddenlink. CCTV is available in Boulder City on Channel 4 and in Moapa Valley on Digital Channel 50.3. You can also watch CCTV on streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV via the YouTube app.