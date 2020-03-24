1  of  3
County, police close several nonessential businesses over the weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Business License agents teamed up with Metro police over the weekend and visited more than 100 businesses that were not complying with Governor Steve Sisolak’s order to cease operating nonessential businesses.

According to the county, 11 businesses received emergency suspensions which forced them to close. Seventy one other businesses were visited and voluntarily closed. Two other businesses were cited for operating without a business license.

Metro police report visiting 113 businesses, issuing 36 warnings, seven suspensions and four citations.

Metro released a video to underscore the need for nonessential business to follow the governor’s order to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

