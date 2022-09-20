Robert Telles will continue to be held on no bail, represented by public defender's office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County public official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was arraigned on an open murder charge Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court. This comes one week after his arraignment was postponed.

The judge asked Robert Telles if he had read the criminal complaint charging him with the “Crime of murder, the unlawful, heinous, and senseless murder of RJ reporter Jeff German.”

Telles, 45, said he did receive a copy and understood the charge.

Robert Telles, the county’s public administrator is accused of stabbing German, 69, to death.

Jeff German, investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Telles will remain in custody with no bail and waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 15 days. The hearing is set to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

Telles will also be represented by the Clark County Public Defenders’ office.

Telles is accused of stabbing German to death on Friday, Sept. 2. outside of his northwest valley home. German’s body was discovered the following day and Telles was arrested on Sept. 7 after police said Telles’ DNA was found at the crime scene.

German, an investigative reporter, had done stories on “turmoil” in the county’s public administrator’s office including an inappropriate relationship with an employee. Telles believed German’s stories caused him to lose the primary election in June.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has said he will ask for a significant bail when the defense requests it.

German’s family has set up a donation page through Three Square, which helps people dealing with food insecurity. Investigators Reporters and Editors has started a scholarship fund in German’s memory.