LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is calling all vendors who would like to take part in its annual Spring Festival that celebrates the Lunar New Year.

The one-day event takes place on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Desert Breeze Community Center. The county is looking for participants in the following categories: food truck vendors, pop-up vendors/artisans, and cultural performers.

Spring Festival, also known as the Lunar New Year, is observed in China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, and other Asian countries.

The fee for a food truck vendor is $100, and the pop-up vendor fee is $100 for a 10′ x 10′ space. The application can be found at this link or picked up in person at the Desert Breeze Community Center. The deadline for applications is Dec. 29, 2022. If you would to participate in the festival, you can call the Desert Breeze Community Center at (702) 455-8334.