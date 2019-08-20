County looking for input on park design

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Plans are in the works for a new neighborhood park in southwest Las Vegas. It will be in the area of Lindell and Silverado Ranch.

Tuesday evening, Clark County Parks and Recreation will have an event for the public to share their input. The event is at 9935 South Jones Boulevard. You’re invited to give input on the design and let design team members know what you would like to see at the planned park.

For more information, you can call Clark County Parks & Recreation Administration at (702) 455-8200.